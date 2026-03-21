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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Jazz On March 21

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 21. Edgecombe's points prop was 21.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe totaled 38 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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