VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Jazz On March 21

Edgecombe totaled 38 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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