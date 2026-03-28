VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Hornets On March 28

Edgecombe totaled 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.6 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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