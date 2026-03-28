FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Hornets On March 28

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. Edgecombe's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe totaled 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.6 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News