VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Hornets On March 28
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. Edgecombe's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Edgecombe totaled 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 111.6 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.