VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Grizzlies On March 10

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 10. Edgecombe's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe had six points and two blocks in his most recent game, a 131-91 loss to the Spurs on March 3. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

