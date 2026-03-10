VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Grizzlies On March 10

Edgecombe had six points and two blocks in his most recent game, a 131-91 loss to the Spurs on March 3. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

