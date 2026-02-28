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Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers

Vit Krejci

Portland Trail Blazers • #27 PG

Vit Krejci And Trail Blazers Face Hornets On Feb. 28

Vit Krejci and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Krejci's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Krejci put up 14 points in a 121-112 win over the Bulls. Krejci is averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 113.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vit Krejci

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