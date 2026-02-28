Vit Krejci And Trail Blazers Face Hornets On Feb. 28

In his last game on Feb. 26, Krejci put up 14 points in a 121-112 win over the Bulls. Krejci is averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 113.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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