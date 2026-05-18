Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Wembanyama had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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