Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Suns On March 19

Wembanyama tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17. Wembanyama paces his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.4 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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