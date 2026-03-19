FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Suns On March 19

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Wembanyama's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17. Wembanyama paces his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.4 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News