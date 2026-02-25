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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Raptors On Feb. 25

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Wembanyama's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 114-103 win over the Pistons on Feb. 23, Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and six blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.3), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 2.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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