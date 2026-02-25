Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Raptors On Feb. 25

In his last action, a 114-103 win over the Pistons on Feb. 23, Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and six blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.3), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 2.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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