Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Wembanyama's points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

