Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Nuggets On April 4

In his last game on April 1, Wembanyama posted 41 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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