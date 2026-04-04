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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Nuggets On April 4

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Wembanyama's points prop was 28.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Wembanyama posted 41 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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