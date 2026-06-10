Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 4

Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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