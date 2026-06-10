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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Wembanyama's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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