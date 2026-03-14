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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Hornets On March 14

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 14. Wembanyama's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Wembanyama put up 39 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

The Hornets are giving up 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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