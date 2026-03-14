Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Hornets On March 14

In his last game on March 10, Wembanyama put up 39 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

The Hornets are giving up 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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