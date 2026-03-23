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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Heat On March 23

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Wembanyama recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a 134-119 win over the Pacers. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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