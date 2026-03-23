Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Heat On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Wembanyama recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a 134-119 win over the Pacers. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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