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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Wembanyama totaled 26 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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