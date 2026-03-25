Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

In his most recent game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Wembanyama totaled 26 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.1 points per contest.

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