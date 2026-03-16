Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Wembanyama put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four blocks in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Clippers are giving up 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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