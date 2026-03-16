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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Wembanyama put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four blocks in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

The Clippers are giving up 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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