FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Clippers On April 2

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Wembanyama put up 41 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Wembanyama leads his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News