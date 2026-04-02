Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Clippers On April 2
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 1, Wembanyama put up 41 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Wembanyama leads his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks.
The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.