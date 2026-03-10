FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Celtics On March 10

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Wembanyama's points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks in his most recent action, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8. Wembanyama paces his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

The Celtics are giving up 106.9 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

