Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Timberwolves On April 3

In his last appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1, Maxey put up 28 points and nine assists. Maxey leads his team in both points (28.8 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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