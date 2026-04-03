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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Timberwolves On April 3

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Maxey's points prop was 28.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1, Maxey put up 28 points and nine assists. Maxey leads his team in both points (28.8 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 4.2 boards. At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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