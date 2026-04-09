Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Rockets On April 9
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Maxey's points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Maxey put up 15 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6. Maxey paces his squad in both points (28.4 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.