Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Rockets On April 9

Maxey put up 15 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6. Maxey paces his squad in both points (28.4 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.9 points per contest.

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