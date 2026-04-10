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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. Maxey's points prop was 28.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9, Maxey tallied 23 points and five assists. Maxey leads his team in both points (28.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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