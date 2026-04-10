Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

In his last appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9, Maxey tallied 23 points and five assists. Maxey leads his team in both points (28.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.5 points per game.

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