Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Hornets On March 28

Last time out on March 7, Maxey put up 31 points, five assists and four steals in a 125-116 loss to the Hawks. Maxey leads his team in both points (29.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.6 points per contest.

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