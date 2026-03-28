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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Hornets On March 28

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. Maxey's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Maxey put up 31 points, five assists and four steals in a 125-116 loss to the Hawks. Maxey leads his team in both points (29.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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