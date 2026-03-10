FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Take On Wizards On March 10

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Herro's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Herro tallied 25 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tyler Herro

