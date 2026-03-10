Tyler Herro And Heat Take On Wizards On March 10
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Herro's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Herro tallied 25 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are giving up 123.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.
