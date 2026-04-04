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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Take On Wizards On April 4

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Herro's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Herro had 18 points and seven assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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