Tyler Herro And Heat Take On Wizards On April 4

In his last action, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Herro had 18 points and seven assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.3 points per game.

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