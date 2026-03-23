Tyler Herro And Heat Take On Spurs On March 23

Herro totaled 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 123-122 loss to the Rockets on March 21. Herro is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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