Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Rockets On March 21

In his most recent action, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19, Herro totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per game.

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