Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Rockets On March 21
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 21. Herro's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19, Herro totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.