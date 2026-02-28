Tyler Herro And Heat Play Rockets On Feb. 28

In his last game on Feb. 26, Herro posted 25 points and seven assists in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.