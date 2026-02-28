FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Play Rockets On Feb. 28

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Herro's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Herro posted 25 points and seven assists in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tyler Herro

