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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Raptors On April 9

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, April 9. Herro's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Herro had 14 points and six assists in his most recent action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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