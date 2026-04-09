Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against Raptors On April 9

Herro had 14 points and six assists in his most recent action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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