Tyler Herro And Heat Face Raptors On April 7

In his most recent game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Herro totaled 18 points and seven assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

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