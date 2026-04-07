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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Face Raptors On April 7

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Herro's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Herro totaled 18 points and seven assists. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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