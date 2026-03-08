FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyler Herro And Heat Face Pistons On March 8

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Herro's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Herro recorded 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 128-120 win over the Hornets. Herro is averaging 21.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

