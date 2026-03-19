Tyler Herro And Heat Play Lakers On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Herro recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per contest.

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