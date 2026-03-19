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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Play Lakers On March 19

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Herro's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Herro recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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