FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Face Hornets In Play-In Game

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Herro's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Herro tallied five points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his most recent appearance, a 143-117 win over the Hawks on April 12. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News