Tyler Herro And Heat Face Hornets In Play-In Game

Herro tallied five points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his most recent appearance, a 143-117 win over the Hawks on April 12. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.2 points per contest.

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