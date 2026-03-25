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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 25

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25. Herro's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Herro had 18 points in his most recent action, a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on March 23. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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