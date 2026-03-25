Tyler Herro And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 25

Herro had 18 points in his most recent action, a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on March 23. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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