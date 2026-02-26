FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against 76ers On Feb. 26

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Herro's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Herro put up 14 points and six assists in a 128-117 loss to the Bucks. Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

