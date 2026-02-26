Tyler Herro And Heat Square Off Against 76ers On Feb. 26

In his last game on Feb. 24, Herro put up 14 points and six assists in a 128-117 loss to the Bucks. Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

