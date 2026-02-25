FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Warriors On Feb. 25

Ty Jerome and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Jerome's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jerome put up 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 136-120 loss to the Heat on Feb. 21. Jerome is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 113.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ty Jerome

