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Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Face Pistons On March 13

Ty Jerome and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 13. Jerome's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Jerome recorded 26 points and eight assists in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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