Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Face Pistons On March 13

Last time out on March 10, Jerome recorded 26 points and eight assists in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Jerome is averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

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