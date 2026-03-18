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Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Nuggets On March 18

Ty Jerome and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. Jerome's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Jerome recorded 21 points in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Jerome is averaging 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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