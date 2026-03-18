Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Nuggets On March 18

In his last game on March 13, Jerome recorded 21 points in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Jerome is averaging 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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