Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Hawks On March 23

Last time out on March 20, Jerome put up 16 points and seven assists in a 117-112 loss to the Celtics. Jerome is averaging 19.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.