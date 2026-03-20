Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Square Off Against Celtics On March 20

Last time out on March 18, Jerome put up 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Jerome is averaging 20.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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