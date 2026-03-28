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Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 28

Ty Jerome and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 28. Jerome's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Jerome put up 17 points, four assists and two steals in a 146-107 loss to the Hawks. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.9 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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