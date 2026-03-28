Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 28

In his last game on March 23, Jerome put up 17 points, four assists and two steals in a 146-107 loss to the Hawks. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.9 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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