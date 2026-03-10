FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome And Grizzlies Play 76ers On March 10

Ty Jerome and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. Jerome's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jerome had 23 points, seven assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7. Jerome is averaging 19.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ty Jerome

