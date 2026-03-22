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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Knicks On March 22

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 22. Vukcevic's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Vukcevic put up six points and seven rebounds in a 132-111 loss to the Thunder. Vukcevic is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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