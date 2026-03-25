Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Jazz On March 25

Vukcevic tallied 13 points in his last appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Vukcevic is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.1 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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