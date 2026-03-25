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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Jazz On March 25

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Vukcevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vukcevic tallied 13 points in his last appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Vukcevic is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.1 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

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