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Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Bulls On April 7

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, April 7. Vukcevic's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Vukcevic totaled 17 points. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.6 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

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