Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Bulls On April 7

In his most recent action, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Vukcevic totaled 17 points. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.6 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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