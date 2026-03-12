FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Wizards On March 12

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, da Silva put up 23 points in a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers. da Silva is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News