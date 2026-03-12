Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Wizards On March 12

In his last game on March 11, da Silva put up 23 points in a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers. da Silva is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.7 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.