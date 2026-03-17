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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Thunder On March 17

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, da Silva put up seven points in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. da Silva is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

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