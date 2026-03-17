Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Thunder On March 17

Last time out on March 16, da Silva put up seven points in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. da Silva is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

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