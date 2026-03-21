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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Lakers On March 21

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 21. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

da Silva had four points in his most recent game, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. da Silva is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

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