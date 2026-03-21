Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Lakers On March 21

da Silva had four points in his most recent game, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. da Silva is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

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