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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Hornets On March 19

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, da Silva recorded 13 points in a 113-108 loss to the Thunder. da Silva is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

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