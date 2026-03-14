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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Heat On March 14

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

da Silva put up 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. da Silva is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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