Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Heat On March 14

da Silva put up 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in his most recent game, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. da Silva is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.