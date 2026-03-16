Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Hawks On March 16

In his most recent action, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, da Silva tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. da Silva is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per contest.

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