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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Hawks On March 16

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, da Silva tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. da Silva is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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