Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Cavaliers On March 24

In his last appearance, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23, da Silva totaled 21 points, five assists and two steals. da Silva is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per game.

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