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Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Cavaliers On March 24

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 24. da Silva's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23, da Silva totaled 21 points, five assists and two steals. da Silva is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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