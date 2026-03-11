FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

da Silva tallied five points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 130-91 win over the Bucks on March 8. da Silva is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

