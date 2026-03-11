Tristan da Silva And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11
Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. da Silva's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
da Silva tallied five points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 130-91 win over the Bucks on March 8. da Silva is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.
